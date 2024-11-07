President Aliyev congratulates Maia Sandu on her reelection as Moldovan president

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Maia Sandu on her reelection as the President of Moldova.

In his congratulatory letter, the head of state stated: “The current development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Moldova relations and cooperation is gratifying. We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of our interstate relations based on mutual respect and trust,” News.Az reports.“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Moldova, and successfully continue our constructive cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest for the well-being of our peoples.I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Moldova,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

