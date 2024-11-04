Maia Sandu secures victory in Moldova's presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova's pro-Western incumbent, Maia Sandu, has emerged victorious in a tightly contested presidential election, defeating her rival Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was supported by the pro-Russian Socialist Party.

With 98% of the ballots counted, Sandu led Stoianoglo with 54.35%, the Central Election Commission said at the end of an election and campaign that were marred by persistent allegations of interference denied by Russia, News.Az , reports, citing Reuters. The victory for the 52-year-old ex-World Bank adviser, who has accelerated the nation's push to leave Moscow's orbit and join the European Union, is seen by her supporters as an endorsement of the resolutely pro-Western course she has tacked.But Stoianoglo's dominance across swathes of the country suggests her party faces a stiff challenge at key parliamentary elections next summer that will decide the composition of the government.Stoianoglo campaigned saying he supported EU integration, but that he also wanted to develop ties with Russia in the national interest. Sandu portrayed him as a Trojan horse for the Kremlin's interests, something he denied."Moldova, you are victorious! ... In our choice for a dignified future, no one lost," Sandu said in a conciliatory victory speech, in which she said she had to address the concerns of those who voted against her."I have heard your voice – both those who supported me and those who voted for Mr. Stoianoglo. I commit to being the president for all of you," she said.

News.Az