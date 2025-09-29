Pro-EU party poised for victory in Moldova’s pivotal election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is on track for a decisive win and a new parliamentary majority in elections viewed as crucial for the nation’s EU aspirations.

Sandu had warned of "massive Russian interference" after voting, saying the future of her country, flanked by Ukraine and Romania, was at stake, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured 50% of the vote, with most of the 1.6m votes counted, far ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc on under 25%. Turnout was over 52%, higher than in recent years.

One of the main opposition leaders, Igor Dodon, had claimed victory even before results came in and called for protests outside parliament on Monday.

Recent Moldovan votes have been far closer, but it eventually became clear that Sandu's party was on course for another majority in the 101-seat parliament.

Four years ago, the president's party won 52.8% of the vote, and based on latest results it is now set to clinch 54 seats.

To form a government it will not need to rely on support from other parties, such as the Alternativa bloc or the populist Our Party.

In a measure of the tension surrounding the vote, bomb scares were reported at polling stations in Italy, Romania, Spain and the US.

Similar scares were reported in Moldova itself and three people were arrested on suspicion of plotting unrest the day after the vote. The head of Sandu's party, Igor Grosu, blamed criminal groups backed by Moscow for Sunday's incidents and appealed for "patience and calm" to let the electoral process continue.

News.Az