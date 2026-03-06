Moldova’s top diplomat condemns Iranian drone attack at meeting with Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi on Friday to discuss the development of bilateral relations and the recent Iranian drone attack on Azerbaiijan.

During the meeting, Popșoi strongly condemned the Iranian attack on Azerbaijan and expressed solidarity with Baku. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Moldovan official praised the friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries, noting that Chisinau has always remembered and appreciated Baku’s support during difficult times. President Aliyev thanked Popșoi for Moldova’s stance.

The leaders also highlighted Azerbaijan and Moldova’s consistent support for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They discussed the development of bilateral ties, including deeper cooperation in political, economic, trade, and energy sectors, and emphasized the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in strengthening relations. In this context, they expressed confidence that Popșoi’s visit would be successful.

The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, the intensification of political dialogue, and other matters of mutual interest.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Popșoi conveyed greetings from Moldova’s President Maia Sandu to President Aliyev. In response, Aliyev thanked him and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Sandu, recalling his previous meetings and discussions with her at international events.

News.Az