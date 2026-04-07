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Maila
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Post-cyclone relief efforts are underway but authorities say contacting remote communities is challenging. The Australian government has announced $2.5 million in funding to support communities affected by the disaster.13 Apr 2026-08:38
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Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila is expected to strike southeastern Papua New Guinea as a Category 2 system, forecasters warned on Friday.10 Apr 2026-11:19
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Tropical Cyclone MAILA-26 has swept across parts of the Pacific, impacting the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea between April 4 and April 9, with authorities monitoring the situation closely as powerful winds batter vulnerable communities.09 Apr 2026-09:27
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Tropical Cyclone Maila is moving across the Solomon Sea, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as it tracks toward Papua New Guinea and northeastern Australia.08 Apr 2026-09:35
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Severe tropical cyclones Maila and Vaianu have prompted alerts across the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Fiji.07 Apr 2026-14:06
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