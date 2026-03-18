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Mark
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Robot dogs with hyper-realistic silicone heads modeled after world-renowned figures — including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso — can be seen roaming around a Berlin gallery, occasionally “pooing” printed images of their surroundings which they've previously captured with integrated cameras.28 Apr 2026-16:28
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An Ohio man was indicted on several charges related to abuse that led to the death of his infant daughter, prosecutors said Tuesday.24 Apr 2026-15:14
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Ukraine will continue receiving US-made weapons funded by partner countries despite disruptions linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said.16 Apr 2026-16:55
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Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has been arrested in north-east New South Wales, Australia, on domestic violence-related charges.15 Apr 2026-13:34
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Gangster Robert Kelbie joined boxing pal Tyson Fury’s entourage for his comeback win on Saturday.14 Apr 2026-12:30
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Philip Rathle, CTO of Neo4j, joined Mark Walker to explore how graph databases are transforming the way financial institutions handle complex data and deploy generative AI.13 Apr 2026-10:46
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Mark, a member of the popular K-pop group NCT, is departing from SM Entertainment after a decade with the company.03 Apr 2026-10:42
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The European Union’s top competition official, Teresa Ribera, is meeting leaders of major tech companies including Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and Amazon as concerns grow over artificial intelligence dominance.24 Mar 2026-22:58
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Canada’s climate strategy led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing delays, as negotiations with Alberta over carbon pricing stall amid pushback from major oil producers.18 Mar 2026-14:15
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