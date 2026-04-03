NCT’s Mark leaves SM Entertainment after 10 years

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Mark, a member of the popular K-pop group NCT, is departing from SM Entertainment after a decade with the company.

SM Entertainment announced on April 3 that after extensive discussions regarding his future, both parties agreed to terminate his exclusive contract effective April 8, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As a result, Mark will also conclude all activities with NCT, including NCT 127 and NCT DREAM.

“Since his debut in 2016, Mark has showcased outstanding abilities not only in group activities but also as a solo artist, delivering remarkable performances over the past 10 years,” the agency said. “We are grateful for the time spent together and sincerely wish him success as he begins a new chapter.”

Following Mark’s departure, NCT 127 will continue as a seven-member group with Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechang. NCT DREAM will proceed with six members: Renjun, Zenoh, Haechang, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

SM Entertainment emphasized its commitment to supporting all remaining NCT members and their fans, promising to continue promoting their activities fully.

Mark debuted in April 2016 and has been active across NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and NCT U throughout his 10-year career.

News.Az