Meta trims staff stock bonuses amid AI push

Meta has reduced annual stock awards for most employees by about 5% as the company ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

The move marks the second consecutive year the Facebook parent has trimmed equity-based compensation. Last year, Meta cut stock awards by roughly 10%, a decision that surprised many employees at the time, according to the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company declined to comment on the latest changes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been directing billions of dollars toward Meta’s AI ambitions as Big Tech companies race to build massive data centers and strengthen their position in the fast-growing AI sector.

In January, Meta said it expects capital expenditures in 2026 to reach between $115 billion and $135 billion, underscoring the scale of its investment push.

The company has also been reshaping its workforce and priorities. Last month, Meta laid off about 10% of employees in its Reality Labs division, roughly 1,500 workers, as it shifts resources away from some virtual reality efforts toward wearable technology.

Reality Labs, which houses Meta’s metaverse initiatives, has accumulated more than $70 billion in losses since 2021.

Meta is currently building several gigawatt-scale data centers across the United States, including a major project in rural Louisiana that President Donald Trump has said could cost around $50 billion.

