EU meets Google, Meta, OpenAI amid AI probe

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The European Union’s top competition official, Teresa Ribera, is meeting leaders of major tech companies including Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and Amazon as concerns grow over artificial intelligence dominance.

The meetings in San Francisco include top executives such as Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and Andy Jassy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ribera has raised concerns that Big Tech companies could extend their dominance into AI, potentially limiting competition. The European Commission is examining the entire AI ecosystem, including chatbots, training data, and cloud infrastructure.

Regulators fear that large platforms may favor their own AI services, shutting out rivals as demand for artificial intelligence continues to surge.

The talks come as major tech firms invest billions into AI development, intensifying competition, and regulatory scrutiny, across the sector.

News.Az