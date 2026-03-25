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Zuckerberg, Brin and Huang head to the White House — Trump’s new plan

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Zuckerberg, Brin and Huang head to the White House — Trump’s new plan
Will Oliver—EPA/Bloomberg

Trump plans to appoint major tech leaders—including Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Jensen Huang, and Sergey Brin—to a White House technology council focused on AI policy and other emerging tech issues.

The council is expected to advise Trump on how the U.S. should approach artificial intelligence, crypto, and innovation policy, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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