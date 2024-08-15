Market Position

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the country continues to strengthen its position in the global energy market by actively increasing domestic production of natural resources. From January to July 2024, the volume of natural gas production in the country increased by 6.2%, reaching 143.6 billion cubic meters, underscoring China's commitment to ensuring energy independence. Oil production also showed positive dynamics, rising by 2.1% to 124.96 million tons.

15 Aug 2024-14:37