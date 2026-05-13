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‘Revenge of the Nerds’ actor Donald Gibb dies at 71
Donald Gibb, best known for playing the unforgettable character “Ogre” in Revenge of the Nerds, has died at the age of 71.
13 May 2026-09:23
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