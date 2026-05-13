‘Revenge of the Nerds’ actor Donald Gibb dies at 71

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Donald Gibb, best known for playing the unforgettable character “Ogre” in Revenge of the Nerds, has died at the age of 71.

According to his son Travis, the actor passed away on Tuesday evening at his home in Texas following ongoing health complications. He was surrounded by family members, including his children, during his final moments, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

The family shared that Gibb’s death was not sudden, as he had been dealing with long-term health issues. They described him as a devoted family man who deeply loved his friends, fans, and faith, while also asking for privacy and prayers during this difficult time.

Donald Gibb became a cult favorite in the 1980s thanks to his portrayal of the intimidating but lovable fraternity brother “Ogre” in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise. His towering screen presence and comedic performance helped make the character one of the most memorable figures in the series.

Outside of the comedy franchise, Gibb built a long career in Hollywood with roles in films such as Bloodsport, U.S. Marshals, and Hancock. Although he was often cast in tough-guy roles because of his imposing physique, colleagues and fans frequently described him as warm, humble, and approachable off-screen.

News.Az