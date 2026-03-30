- News
- Mass Ejection
Tag:
Mass Ejection
-
A G1-level geomagnetic storm is expected to affect Earth later today as solar activity remains elevated, according to scientists at the Astrophysics Department of the Faculty of Physics at Baku State University.04 Jun 2026-10:18
-
-
A powerful X1.4-class solar flare erupted from Active Region 4405 on March 30, 2026, producing a large coronal mass ejection (CME) and triggering renewed monitoring of potential space weather impacts, according to solar observation data.30 Mar 2026-11:36
-