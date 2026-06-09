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Max Cady
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Max Cady
Cape Fear star Patrick Wilson shares his biggest horror lesson
Horror is currently experiencing a massive boom on both the big and small screens, and Apple TV+’s new series Cape Fear is making its mark through sheer, unadulterated intensity.
09 Jun 2026-18:52
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