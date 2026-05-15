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Maximum David
Tag:
Maximum David
'Maximum David': Beckham pushes Lenovo's AI tech to the limit
David Beckham has teamed up with Lenovo for a new global marketing campaign focused on artificial intelligence ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
15 May 2026-15:02
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