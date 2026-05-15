'Maximum David': Beckham pushes Lenovo's AI tech to the limit

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David Beckham has teamed up with Lenovo for a new global marketing campaign focused on artificial intelligence ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The campaign, titled “Maximum David,” is designed to showcase how Lenovo’s AI-powered devices and services support productivity, creativity, performance, and everyday decision-making across different parts of Beckham’s life and business ventures, News.Az reports, citing Marketing Interactive.

The initiative launches roughly one month before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and builds on Lenovo’s position as an official technology partner for both the men’s 2026 tournament and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In the campaign’s main film, Beckham is shown balancing multiple responsibilities, including sports, travel, business projects, and content creation, while using Lenovo’s AI-enabled tools for tasks ranging from design work to entertainment and workflow management.

Lenovo said the campaign aims to highlight broader applications of AI in sports and entertainment, including performance analysis, fan engagement, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Company executives described Beckham as a strong fit for the campaign because of his influence across sports, business, and popular culture, as well as his global recognition ahead of football’s biggest international events.

Beyond his football legacy, David Beckham is also co-owner of Inter Miami CF and remains active in multiple business and investment ventures.

The campaign will roll out globally across television, digital platforms, social media, retail experiences, and live event activations. Fans attending World Cup events in the United States and Mexico are also expected to encounter Lenovo-powered interactive AI experiences connected to the partnership.

The launch marks the first major advertising campaign under Beckham’s recently announced partnership with Lenovo, which focuses on promoting AI-driven innovation throughout the football ecosystem.

News.Az