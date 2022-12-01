- News
- Media Center
Tag:
Media Center
-
-
-
Representatives of the Azerbaijani presidential administration and the Media Development Agency visited the Disinformation Combat Center of the Public Relations Department of the Presidency of Türkiye on Monday to discuss efforts to counter disinformation.30 Mar 2026-18:51
-
-
Baku Media Center has been appointed as the official broadcaster for COP29, ensuring high-quality coverage of the conference from the Baku Stadium, the event hub for global dissemination of information during the November 11-22 conference in Baku.07 Nov 2024-12:50
-
-
The Election-2024 Independent Media Center has begun operating in Azerbaijan in connection with the snap election to the Azerbaijani Parliament, News.az reports.09 Aug 2024-11:22
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-