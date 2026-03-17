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Mehman
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The detainee in the blackmail case involving the presidential family has stated that he received the materials from Elman Aliyev and Mammadzaki Salimov, who are close associates of Mehman Huseynov and Gabil Mammadov. An audio recording of his conversations with these individuals was also found on the suspect’s phone.17 Mar 2026-22:49
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The detainee in the blackmail case involving the presidential family stated during questioning at the State Security Service that on February 11, he attempted to establish contact with Mehman Huseynov by sending him a message via Facebook and the Sancaq Media page, requesting videos or photos of a personal nature.17 Mar 2026-22:28
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Since the beginning of this year, bloggers living abroad — Mehman and Emin Huseynov, as well as Gabil Mammadov — have been spreading defamatory information about Alyona Aliyeva across various online platforms. Moreover, Mehman Huseynov displayed a few seconds of an image fragment during one of his live broadcasts.17 Mar 2026-22:20
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