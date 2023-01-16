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Messina
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Shipowners and fishermen in southern Italy are warning of a possible blockade of the Strait of Messina as frustration grows over rising fuel costs.20 Apr 2026-16:30
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Italy’s plan to build the Strait of Messina Bridge, a €13.5 billion ($15.7 billion) suspension bridge connecting the mainland to Sicily, has drawn objections from the United States.04 Sep 2025-12:44
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Italy has officially approved a $15.5 billion (€13.5 billion) project to construct the world’s longest suspension bridge, connecting mainland Italy to Sicily via the Strait of Messina. The green light was announced by Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini after an interministerial committee meeting, marking the most advanced stage of the decades-old project.07 Aug 2025-10:37
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