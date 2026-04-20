Sicilian shipowners threaten Strait of Messina blockade

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Shipowners and fishermen in southern Italy are warning of a possible blockade of the Strait of Messina as frustration grows over rising fuel costs.

The protest, potentially set for May 1, could disrupt one of the Mediterranean’s key maritime routes connecting Sicily and mainland Italy, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to the Sicilian Shipowners’ Federation, the fishing sector is calling on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government to introduce a cap on diesel prices.

Federation president Fabio Micalizzi said urgent action is needed, warning that current fuel costs are unsustainable for fishing businesses.

Without intervention, industry leaders say many operators could be forced to sell or scrap their vessels, putting jobs at risk.

Some shipowners are also considering relocating their vessels to countries with lower fuel costs, such as Malta and Tunisia.

Such a move could further weaken the local fishing industry and reduce Italy’s maritime activity in the region.

The proposed blockade would involve fleets from both Sicily and Calabria, raising concerns about wider disruption to shipping and transport through the narrow strait.

Industry representatives are expected to finalize their plans following internal meetings, as pressure mounts on the government to address fuel pricing and protect the sector.

News.Az