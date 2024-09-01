- News
- Middle High
Tag:
Middle High
-
A new anthology titled "Medieval German Tales", translated and edited by Sebastian Coxon, Professor of Medieval German Literature at University College London, has been released to provide a vivid glimpse into the storytelling traditions of the 13th and 14th centuries.21 Apr 2026-16:11
-
-
The High Representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security issues, Josep Borrell, said that the Middle East is on the brink of war, he wrote in this regard on his X account, News.az reports.06 Aug 2024-09:44
-