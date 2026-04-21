New Medieval books: Anthology of Medieval German tales translated for general readers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new anthology titled "Medieval German Tales", translated and edited by Sebastian Coxon, Professor of Medieval German Literature at University College London, has been released to provide a vivid glimpse into the storytelling traditions of the 13th and 14th centuries.

As featured on April 21, 2026, the collection includes 20 short tales that have been translated into English to reach an audience beyond academic specialists, News.Az reports, citing Medievalists.

The stories are divided into four primary categories—religious, comic, moral, and courtly—along with two unique animal fables, showcasing the diverse range of entertainment that once captivated medieval audiences.

Drawn from a massive collection of 174 historical texts, these narratives range from brief anecdotes to seven-page stories, including humorous fabliaux-style tales. By making these "Middle High German" works accessible in modern English, Coxon aims to highlight the richness of shorter narrative literature that was previously limited to those with specialized language skills. The anthology is being praised by scholars for its readability and its ability to illustrate the humor and social values of the later Middle Ages for students and general readers alike.

News.Az