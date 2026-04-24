Militarystories

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'138 days without a bath, 19kg lost, 100% survival': Ex-Indian Army officer's viral story of grit
A former Indian Army officer has shared a gripping account of survival and grit that is resonating with thousands online.
24 Apr 2026-11:05
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