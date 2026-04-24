'138 days without a bath, 19kg lost, 100% survival': Ex-Indian Army officer's viral story of grit

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A former Indian Army officer has shared a gripping account of survival and grit that is resonating with thousands online.

His story serves as a raw motivational reminder for anyone feeling overwhelmed by life's challenges, as he details the staggering physical and mental toll of a high-altitude military deployment, News.Az reports, citing The Economic Times.

During this deployment, he shared that all 19 personnel in his unit survived despite facing hundreds of kilograms of TNT exposure in operational conditions. The experience tested endurance at every level, both physical and psychological. He also mentioned the toll it took on the body. Over the course of the mission, he lost 19 kilograms in weight. A basic act like bathing was not possible for the entire duration of 138 days, making it one of the most physically challenging phases of his service.

By sharing these harrowing details, the veteran emphasizes that the human spirit is capable of enduring unimaginable hardship. He frames his experience as a testament to the power of resilience, reminding people that no matter how tough a situation may seem, it is possible to emerge on the other side through sheer determination and collective strength.

News.Az