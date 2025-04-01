- News
- Miroshnik
Tag:
Miroshnik
-
At least 24 civilians, including two children, were killed and 174 others injured in Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions over the past seven days, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large.28 Apr 2026-10:18
-
-
Rodion Miroshnik said the Ukrainian authorities cannot “even be suspected” of wanting to implement any agreements.15 Sep 2025-04:50
-
-
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Russia will not exit the organization, aiming to prevent the West from using it to "promote its narrative and construct its own version of reality."14 Apr 2025-00:50
-