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At least 24 civilians, including two children, were killed and 174 others injured in Ukrainian strikes on Russian regions over the past seven days, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large.

Miroshnik told that the majority of the 198 total casualties occurred in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Samara regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The diplomat highlighted that approximately 89% of these casualties resulted from drone strikes, which injured 182 people. He also accused the Ukrainian military of violating international humanitarian law by remotely laying mines. Specifically, he noted a fatality in the Bryansk region involving a Lepestok anti-personnel mine and another injury in Donetsk caused by an explosive device. In total, the Ukrainian army reportedly launched 3,300 projectiles at Russian territory during the week.

News.Az