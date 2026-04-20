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Moose
Chernobyl’s radioactive landscape becomes a thriving sanctuary for wild animals
Four decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster, the Chernobyl exclusion zone has transformed into a vast, unintended nature reserve where wildlife is thriving in the absence of humans
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20 Apr 2026-17:12
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