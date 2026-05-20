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Movie Premiere
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Movie Premiere
Nicole Richie and daughter Kate Madden stun at LA movie premiere
Nicole Richie made a rare and stylish mother-daughter appearance on the red carpet this week, stepping out with her newly minted 18-year-old daughter, Kate Madden.
20 May 2026-13:50
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