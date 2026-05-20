Business roundtable at WUF13: UN issues urgent housing crisis warning

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The global housing crisis, the role of the private sector, and financial mechanisms for sustainable urban development were the primary topics of discussion at the "Business Roundtable" held as part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13).

UN-Habitat representative Edlam Yemeru stated that the core focus of WUF13 centers on the challenges faced by 3.4 billion people globally who are at risk of vulnerability regarding housing and living conditions. She noted that the forum serves as a vital platform for discussing practical solutions to address these challenges, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Edlam Yemeru emphasized that UN-Habitat strives to create extensive opportunities for cooperation among government entities, local authorities, civil society, policymakers, and the private sector. According to her, closing the existing gaps in housing finance solely through public resources is impossible, making the private sector an indispensable partner in this direction.

Within UN-Habitat's new four-year strategic plan, housing, land, and basic services have been identified as priority areas. It was noted that mobilizing private capital alongside international financial institutions and multilateral financing mechanisms stands as one of the organization's core lines of action.

During the speech, she mentioned that the discussions held within the framework of WUF13 will contribute to the formulation of the "Baku Call to Action" document. The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is considered one of the most prestigious international platforms in the field of sustainable urbanization and urban development, and the partnerships forged here will serve as a roadmap for future global initiatives.

News.Az