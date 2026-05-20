Nicole Richie and daughter Kate Madden stun at LA movie premiere

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Nicole Richie made a rare and stylish mother-daughter appearance on the red carpet this week, stepping out with her newly minted 18-year-old daughter, Kate Madden.

The duo turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Stop! That! Train! on May 18, showcasing perfectly coordinated, dark-colored high-fashion looks. Richie looked effortlessly chic in a navy-and-white polka-dot floor-length dress, complete with a matching headscarf and a classic white coat. Her daughter opted for a more edgy, rock-and-roll aesthetic—reminiscent of her father's roots—wearing a strapless black leather minidress paired with knee-high boots, News.Az reports, citing Asatu News.

The public outing marks the first time the pair have been photographed together on a red carpet since April 2024, and it comes right on the heels of a major family milestone.

The premiere also served as the first public event since Richie officially confirmed her daughter’s decision to drop her first name, Harlow, in favor of her middle name, Kate.

When Richie posted an 18th birthday tribute to her daughter on social media, tagging her publicly as @katemaddenn for the first time, it sparked a wave of confusion among fans. However, Richie and her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, quickly cleared up the mystery, revealing that this "change" isn't actually new at all.

A Lifelong Choice: Richie clarified that her daughter has gone by her middle name for almost her entire life.

The First Grade Switch: Appearing on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Joel Madden revealed that the teenager chose the name herself as a child. He recalled going to a school open house in the first grade, only for the teacher to praise how well "Kate" was doing, revealing the 6-year-old had quietly rebranded herself at school.

The milestone birthday and name confirmation brought out plenty of emotional responses from the famous family. Joel Madden proudly commented on the birthday post, writing, "That's my girl," while his brother and fellow bandmate Benji Madden added, "How to make a grown man cry! Love you Kate!... Happy 18!"

Richie has previously opened up about how much she loves parenting teenagers, noting that her own vivid memories of growing up in the spotlight help her relate to her kids' daily lives. Whether navigating teenage friend drama or high-profile red carpets, Richie and Kate are proving to be one of Hollywood's closest—and most stylish—mother-daughter duos.

News.Az