Emery admits early fears before Aston Villa’s Europa League final

Villa failed to win any of their opening five matches of the campaign and scored only once during that period before finally securing a Europa League victory over Bologna in September. The narrow win, earned through an early goal from John McGinn, became a turning point for the English club, which went on to win 17 of its next 19 matches, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Now Villa face their biggest game of the season at Besiktas Park, where victory over Freiburg could end the club’s 30-year wait for a major trophy and further strengthen Emery’s legacy at the club.

The 54-year-old manager said the team’s recovery was the result of a collective effort from players and staff. Emery explained that he constantly searched for solutions during the difficult period and credited the squad’s reaction and hard work for helping Villa reach the Europa League final.