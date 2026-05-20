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Ukraine has launched another coordinated wave of strikes against critical Russian infrastructure, striking a massive oil refinery for the second time in 48 hours alongside several military command posts.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the latest wave of attacks targeted the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The strike successfully hit the facility's AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, sparking a large fire early Wednesday morning. Local residents reported hearing multiple explosions before plumes of smoke were seen rising from the facility, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

This marks the second time the Kstovo refinery has been hit this week, following an initial strike on May 18. As one of Russia’s largest energy hubs, the plant processes roughly 17 million tons of crude oil annually, making it a critical economic and logistical asset for Moscow.

Strategic Energy Hubs Crippled

Beyond the Kstovo refinery, Ukrainian forces also targeted the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in Semibratovo. Preliminary reports confirm that the strike damaged four major storage tanks with a combined capacity of 140,000 cubic meters. The General Staff emphasized that this station is a vital artery in Russia’s oil transportation system, directly supplying energy to the Kremlin's military infrastructure.

Command Posts and Logistics Hit

The operation extended far beyond energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s military simultaneously executed precision strikes across multiple occupied territories and Russian border regions to weaken Moscow's combat capabilities. Key military targets hit over the last 24 hours include:

Command Posts: High-level Russian command centers were struck in Soledar and Ivanivske (Donetsk region), as well as Liubymivka (Kherson region).

Drone Operations: Multiple drone command posts were neutralized across the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kursk regions.

Troop & Supply Hubs: Heavy strikes targeted troop concentrations in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, an ammunition depot near Marynivka, and a military repair facility in occupied Sievierodonetsk.

The Ukrainian General Staff reiterated that these systematic operations are designed to degrade the Russian military's logistical backbone, disrupting front-line supply chains and slowing down their offensive capabilities.

News.Az