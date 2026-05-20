Ukraine's Naftogaz hit by heavy Russian missile and drone attacks

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Russia has launched a relentless, multi-day bombardment targeting Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, striking the assets of state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz for the fourth consecutive day.

The latest escalation unfolded in the Chernihiv region, where Ukrainian officials reported a grueling, day-long assault. Russian forces initially swarmed the area with waves of drones before capping off the offensive with a series of coordinated evening missile strikes that slammed into multiple energy facilities simultaneously, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to an official statement from Naftogaz, the precise, targeted strikes resulted in severe damage and the complete destruction of vital industrial equipment. Fortunately, production facility personnel managed to escape the heavy bombardment without injuries.

"Targeted attack on Group assets has been continuing for the fourth consecutive day. Equipment was destroyed as a result of hits," Naftogaz confirmed.

This latest barrage is part of an aggressive, systematic campaign by Moscow to cripple Ukraine’s domestic energy capacity before the summer months. Just 24 hours prior, on the night of May 19, Russian forces knocked out critically important gas infrastructure elsewhere in the Chernihiv region.

The devastation has not been contained to the north. Earlier in the week, Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles into Naftogaz facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing widespread destruction. A drone strike during that same wave completely leveled a state-owned Ukrnafta gas station complex, leaving two female employees injured.

Naftogaz specialists are currently on standby, waiting for the highly volatile security situation to stabilize before they can safely deploy to the bombarded sites, assess the full scale of the structural fallout, and begin emergency restoration work.

News.Az