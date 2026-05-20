Eurozone inflation hits 3% in April, highest since 2023
The annual inflation rate in the euro area stood at 3% in April, reaching its highest level since September 2023, Eurostat announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.
The rate increased from 2.6% in March, Eurostat stated, adding that inflation across the European Union also rose from 2.8% to 3.2% over the same period.
Energy prices recorded the sharpest increase in April, rising 10.8% year-on-year.
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Compared with March 2026, annual inflation declined in five member states, remained stable in one, and increased in 21 countries.
The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Sweden (0.5%), Denmark (1.2%), and Czechia (2.1%).
The highest annual rates were seen in Romania (9.5%), Bulgaria (6.0%), and Croatia (5.4%).
By Nijat Babayev