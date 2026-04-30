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Mutually Beneficial Partnership
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Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic continues to develop as a stable and mutually beneficial partnership between two sovereign states. For decades, Azerbaijan has been a key supplier of crude oil to the Czech Republic, contributing to energy security through diversified supply routes. Azerbaijani oil is transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline and then delivered to Central Europe.30 Apr 2026-13:08
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