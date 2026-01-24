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Narco Vessel
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The US Southern Command said it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel linked to narco-trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three people on board.27 Apr 2026-10:00
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Three more suspected "narco-terrorists" were killed in the Caribbean on Monday after their vessel was believed to be operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations, according to U.S. Southern Command.23 Feb 2026-23:18
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U.S. forces carried out a targeted military strike on a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations operating along narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, killing two suspects and leaving one survivor, according to an official statement.24 Jan 2026-10:15
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