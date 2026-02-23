US strikes Caribbean vessel, killing 3 alleged 'narco-terrorists'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three more suspected "narco-terrorists" were killed in the Caribbean on Monday after their vessel was believed to be operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations, according to U.S. Southern Command.

The U.S. military said Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted "a lethal kinetic strike" on the boat that intelligence confirmed was "transiting along known narco-trafficking routes," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials confirmed that no U.S. military forces were harmed. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assert that the military campaign known as Operation Southern Spear is meant to disrupt cartel trafficking and prevent drugs from reaching the U.S. border. SOUTHCOM oversees military operations and security cooperation in Central and South America and the Caribbean. The region has long been a major transit zone for illicit narcotics bound for the United States and other international markets. The latest attack raises the death toll from the Trump administration’s strikes on alleged drug boats to at least 150 people in at least 44 attacks carried out since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

