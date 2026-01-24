U.S. strike hits narco-trafficking vessel in Pacific - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. forces carried out a targeted military strike on a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations operating along narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, killing two suspects and leaving one survivor, according to an official statement.

The operation took place on January 23 under the direction of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted what was described as a lethal kinetic strike after intelligence confirmed that the vessel was actively engaged in narcotics trafficking and was traveling through a known smuggling corridor, News.Az reports.

On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern… pic.twitter.com/BzeBBapfMQ — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 23, 2026

Officials stated that two individuals identified as narco-terrorists were killed during the engagement. One person survived the strike. Immediately afterward, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate search and rescue procedures for the survivor.

The operation highlights ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt narco-trafficking networks that intersect with extremist or terrorist-linked organizations. Authorities emphasized that intelligence-driven maritime operations remain a key tool in countering transnational criminal activity and protecting regional security.

Further details about the vessel’s origin, cargo, or affiliated group have not yet been released. Investigations and maritime security monitoring in the area continue.

News.Az