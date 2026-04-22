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Mystery deepens as 11 US nuclear and space scientists die or vanish
The FBI and several federal agencies have launched a massive investigation into the suspicious deaths and disappearances of nearly a dozen scientists linked to highly sensitive government research.
22 Apr 2026-09:22
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