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The FBI and several federal agencies have launched a massive investigation into the suspicious deaths and disappearances of nearly a dozen scientists linked to highly sensitive government research.

As of April 21, 2026, reports indicate that at least 11 experts—affiliated with NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and Los Alamos National Laboratory—have either died or vanished under unexplained circumstances over the past few years, News.Az reports, citing The New Daily.

The individuals were involved in advanced fields such as nuclear science, aerospace engineering, and the study of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

The cases include Monica Reza, a former NASA lab director who vanished while hiking in 2025, and Carl Grillmair, a renowned astrophysicist who was recently gunned down at his home.

In a formal letter to NASA on April 20, 2026, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform warned that these incidents may represent a "grave threat to U.S. national security." While NASA maintains there is currently no evidence of a coordinated threat or "foul play pattern," President Donald Trump has vowed to resolve the mystery within the week, tasking the Department of War and the FBI to identify any potential commonalities between the victims.

News.Az