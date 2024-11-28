Editor's note: Alexey Sitnikov is a Russian expert in management, psychology, and strategic communications. He holds a PhD in Economics, serves as a business trainer and consultant, and is recognized as a speaker and author at the intersection of leadership, marketing, and the psychological aspects of management. Sitnikov conducts training programs, courses, and seminars where he discusses new approaches to business development, professional communication, and personal growth.

07 Jan 2025-11:45