- News
- New Post
Tag:
New Post
-
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced a series of personnel changes in government following a special briefing, introducing a new post of state minister for coordination of law enforcement agencies with the status of deputy prime minister.22 Apr 2026-13:26
-
-
-
-
Southeast Asia's top diplomats met with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference to review and discuss the future of ASEAN-China cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions and evolving global dynamics.10 Jul 2025-11:29
-
-
Editor's note: Alexey Sitnikov is a Russian expert in management, psychology, and strategic communications. He holds a PhD in Economics, serves as a business trainer and consultant, and is recognized as a speaker and author at the intersection of leadership, marketing, and the psychological aspects of management. Sitnikov conducts training programs, courses, and seminars where he discusses new approaches to business development, professional communication, and personal growth.07 Jan 2025-11:45
-
-
-