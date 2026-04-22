Georgia reshuffles government, adds new security post

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced a series of personnel changes in government following a special briefing, introducing a new post of state minister for coordination of law enforcement agencies with the status of deputy prime minister.

The new position will be held by Mamuka Mdinaradze, who will leave his role as head of the State Security Service after eight months in office. Mdinaradze, who holds the rank of major general, was awarded a new military rank shortly before the briefing — his seventh promotion since taking office, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

He will be replaced as head of the State Security Service by current Interior Minister Gela Geladze.

The post of interior minister will be taken by Sulkhan Tamazashvili, currently head of the Government of Adjara and formerly director of the Tbilisi Police Department. Tamazashvili is under UK sanctions over what London described as the disproportionate use of force against protesters.

The candidate for head of the Adjara government will be announced and approved at a later stage.

In further changes, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili will be appointed deputy prime minister.

News.Az