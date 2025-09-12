Utah governor confirms detention of Kirk's alleged killer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has confirmed the detention of the alleged killer of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, News.az reports citing BBC.

"Good morning, ladies and gentlemen — we got him," he said as he opened a press conference. Cox also confirmed the name of the alleged perpetrator, previously reported by The New York Post, as Tyler Robinson. According to the governor, on the evening of September 11, a member of Robinson's family contacted a family friend, who in turn reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed or hinted that he had committed the crime.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigation into the murder and the search for all those involved is ongoing.

News.Az