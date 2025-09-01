News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nifty50
Tag:
Nifty50
Sensex falls 1,500 points in 4 days: Key reasons
08 Jan 2026-11:44
Nifty50, Sensex open lower amid weak cues
26 Dec 2025-09:31
Latest News
BBVA posts record profit after Sabadell bid collapse
US, Ukraine, Russia agree on 314-prisoner exchange
Train slams into car in Azerbaijan, driver killed
Georgian media covers President Aliyev’s Abu Dhabi visit
Russia thwarts smuggling of giant meteorite fragment to UK -
VIDEO
Bayramov: Azerbaijan boosts role as Asia-Europe logistics hub
Lukoil reaches deal with US company Carlyle to sell foreign assets
Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years in prison
India, US eye signing of trade deal in March
Bitcoin sinks below $72,000 as global markets turn risk-off
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31