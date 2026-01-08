Sensex falls 1,500 points in 4 days: Key reasons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian stock markets faced a sharp downturn for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex losing over 1,465 points in four days and the Nifty 50 dropping 1.7%.

The total market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies fell by ₹7.19 lakh crore to ₹474 lakh crore, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Experts cite multiple factors behind the sell-off:

Trump’s Russia tariff bill: Possible 500% duties on Russian imports, including Indian goods, have spooked investors. Heavyweight stocks slide: Losses in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries intensified benchmark declines. Venezuela crisis: Capture of President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces adds geopolitical uncertainty. Global markets subdued: Asian and U.S. futures fell amid trade tensions and subdued economic data. Domestic growth slowdown: Forecasts show India’s GDP growth may moderate to 6.9% in H2 FY26. Technical factors: Non-directional trading and settlement-day volatility affected benchmarks.

Market analysts advise cautious strategies, noting intraday support near 26,070/84,600 for Nifty/Sensex and potential selling below these levels.

