Nifty50, Sensex open lower amid weak cues

Indian equity benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex opened lower on Friday, tracking subdued global and domestic cues.

Nifty50 was trading just above the 26,100 mark, while the Sensex slipped by more than 140 points in early trade, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

At around 9:16 am, Nifty50 stood at 26,101.30, down 41 points or 0.16 percent. The BSE Sensex was at 85,267.87, lower by 141 points or 0.16 percent.

Market participants expect Indian equities to remain range-bound as investors stay cautious in the absence of major domestic economic triggers.

Analysts suggest that the preferred investment strategy at this stage is to stay invested in high-quality large-cap stocks and gradually accumulate them on market declines.

