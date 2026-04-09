- News
- Oil And Gas Discovery
Tag:
Oil And Gas Discovery
-
India's international energy efforts have gained new momentum as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Oil India Limited announced a fresh oil and gas discovery in Libya, coinciding with heightened strain in global crude markets due to geopolitical tensions and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.29 Apr 2026-18:17
-
-
National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Wednesday a new oil and gas discovery in the Ghadames Basin, located in the southwest of Libya.09 Apr 2026-09:08
-