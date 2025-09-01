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Oil Trade
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Thousands of seafarers are stranded as the conflict in Iran has closed down much of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil and gas trade and raising concerns about safety.27 Apr 2026-19:47
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Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan covering regional security, foreign policy, and geopolitical developments. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the official position or editorial stance of News.Az.22 Apr 2026-10:13
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.16 Apr 2026-10:26
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U.S. President Donald Trump announced a major tariff reduction on Indian goods after saying India agreed to reduce its purchases of Russian oil, marking a significant development in U.S.-India trade relations.03 Feb 2026-10:01
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Oil prices held steady on Monday as progress in US-China trade talks supported demand optimism, even as concerns about a potential global supply glut lingered.27 Oct 2025-10:02
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Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as concerns over excess supply and potential demand risks from ongoing U.S.-China tensions weighed on the market.21 Oct 2025-11:49
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Oil prices fell on Wednesday, extending recent losses, as investors weighed warnings of a global supply glut in 2026 alongside escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.15 Oct 2025-11:00
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