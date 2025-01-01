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A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines
13 Oct 2025-01:25
Latest News
Top diplomat Dar:
Pakistan would be 'honored' to host US, Iran talks in ‘coming days’
Iran attacked a US base in Jordan using drones
France condemns Houthi involvement in the ongoing Middle East war
Four people reportedly injured in US-Israeli strike on Isfahan university
Zelenskyy visits Gulf Arab states to discuss drone defense and strengthen strategic ties
Recep İlhan Yıldız: “Türkiye's Black Sea Region to Become a Global Tourism and Logistics Hub” -
VIDEO
IRGC claims 86th wave of strikes on US bases across Middle East
Azerbaijan joins the international Earth Hour 2026 campaign
Ukrainian MFA: Ukraine will receive all necessary weapons under the PURL program
EMSA urged ships to avoid Yemen's territorial waters
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